UK police seek witnesses in an inquiry into possible offenses by ex-Prince Andrew

LONDON — British police appealed for witnesses Friday in their investigation into potential offenses by former Prince Andrew, including sexual misconduct.

Thames Valley Police also said they had been in contact with lawyers for a woman who alleges she was taken to a location in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.

“Should she wish to report this to police it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy,’’ police said in a statement.

Florida attorney Brad Edwards told the BBC in January that he represented a woman who had a sexual encounter with the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at his home in Windsor, after she was trafficked by late disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in connection with allegations against him.

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