Two rescued after boat capsizes on Columbia River

KALAMA, Wash. — A catamaran capsized on the Columbia River near Kalama on Sunday, prompting a water rescue, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:18 P.M., strong winds caused the boat to overturn. Both people in the catamaran were wearing life jackets and were safely rescued without injury, the sheriff’s office says.

The Cowlitz County Dive Team and Port of Kalama Staff assisted in the rescue efforts.

After ensuring the safety of the two who were in the boat, deputies managed to right the vessel and it was towed back to the Kalama Marina.

