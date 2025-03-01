Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose

President Donald Trump says he plans to issue "a complete PARDON of Pete Rose," baseball's late career hits leader who was banned from MLB and the Hall of Fame for sports betting.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday night to say Rose, who died in September at 83, "shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING."

Trump did not specifically mention Rose’s tax evasion case in which Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 and served a five-month prison sentence.

The president said he would sign a pardon for Rose “over the next few weeks.”

MLB handed Rose a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation determined he had bet on baseball games, including some involving his own Cincinnati Reds.

___

