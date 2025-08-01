Trump orders a 35% tariff for goods from Canada, citing a lack of cooperation on illicit drugs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the tariff rate on U.S. imports from Canada to 35% from 25%, effective Friday.

The announcement from the White House late Thursday said Canada had failed to “do more to arrest, seize, traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit drugs.”

Trump earlier had threatened to impose the higher tariff on Canada if no deal was reached by Friday, his deadline for reaching trade agreements with dozens of countries.

Canada was not included in Trump's updated list of tariff rates on other countries announced late Thursday. Those import duties are due to take effect on Aug. 7.

