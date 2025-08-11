Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic and Hurricane Henriette strengthens in the Pacific

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, as Hurricane Henriette strengthened in the Pacific Ocean well away from Hawaii, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Erin was about 280 miles (451 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the NHC said. It was moving west at about 20 mph (32 kph).

Gradual strengthening was forecast over the next several days.

Hurricane Henriette was a Category 1 storm on Monday. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), the NHC said, and was about 525 miles (845 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu.

Additional strengthening was possible Monday, with weakening over the next few days.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.