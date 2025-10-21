Trending

Worker dies after being crushed by burial vault at funeral home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a funeral home after a worker was pinned by a burial vault. The worker later died.
Dallas Fire-Rescue: File photo. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a funeral home after a worker was pinned by a burial vault. (Dallas Fire-Rescue)
DALLAS — A worker died on Monday after being crushed by a burial vault at a funeral home in Dallas, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. CT at the Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.

Fire officials said the man was pinned from the waist down when first responders arrived.

Firefighter crews used spreaders and airbags to lift the vault and free the worker, whose identity has not yet been released.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed that the worker died from his injuries at 5:12 p.m. CT.

It was unclear what caused the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Burial vaults are protective containers used to enclose caskets. They are most commonly constructed from concrete but can also be made of plastic or steel.

