William Friedkin, director of ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director of 1971′s “The French Connection” and the 1973 blockbuster “The Exorcist,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

>> Read more trending news

Friedkin’s wife, former producer and studio head Sherry Lansing, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in Los Angeles on Monday. A talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, which represents Lansing, also confirmed his death to The Washington Post, although the agent had no further details.

No cause of death was immediately given.

In 1965, Friedkin launched his career in movies with “Good Times,” a comedy starring Sonny and Cher, The Guardian reported. He was among several risk-taking filmmakers to rise in the ‘70s, including Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich and Hal Ashby, according to Variety.

In 1972, he won an Academy Award for best director for “The French Connection.” Two years later, “The Exorcist” got him another Academy Award nomination. His other films include “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Rules of Engagement” and “Cruising,” The Associated Press reporteds. He also directed several T.V. movies and television episodes, including for “The Twilight Zone,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” according to IMDb.

Friedkin’s final film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” is scheduled to premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, Variety reported.

He is survived by Lansing and two sons, Jackson and Cedric, according to The New York Times.





©2023 Cox Media Group