US strikes more targets linked to Iran in eastern Syria

WASHINGTON — For the second time in four days, U.S. military forces carried out airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, officials said Sunday.

In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that precision strikes were made on facilities that were used by Iran’s IRGC and other affiliated groups.

The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively, Austin said.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin said in a statement.

The attacks have been carried out in retaliation for rocket and drone attacks against United States forces in Iraq and Syria, according to The New York Times.

According to Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, U.S. forces have been attacked “at least 40 times” between Oct. 17 and Tuesday, ABC News reported.

President Joe Biden warned Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month that if his country continued to “move against” American forces in the Middle East, “we will respond,” according to The Washington Post.

U.S. forces responded with airstrikes on Oct. 26, according to the newspaper. American planes hit sites that were storing weapons and ammunition in the eastern Syrian town of Bukamal, the Post reported.

The U.S. has approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, according to the newspaper.