Trump indictment: Prosecutors seeking Jan. 2 trial date for 2020 election conspiracy case

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors have asked a judge Thursday to set a trial date for Jan. 2 for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case.

The proposed Jan. 2 date is reportedly just under two weeks before the first votes are set to be cast in the Republican presidential race, The Associated Press reported. The first caucuses will be taking place in Iowa which is scheduled for Jan 15. It is also days before the anniversary of Jan. 6.

“Only an out-of-touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA,” Trump wrote angrily on his Truth Social platform Thursday, according to the AP.

In court papers that the AP obtained, prosecutors said that they wanted the trial to move “swiftly in Washington’s federal court.” Defense attorneys could battle the date after they had reportedly suggested finding a way to slow things down. The special counsel however says it shouldn’t take more than four to six weeks.

“A January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial — an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes,” prosecutors wrote in court papers obtained by the AP.

The date of the trial depends if U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agrees with the prosecutors’ proposal to start the trial on Jan. 2, according to the AP.

Chutkan reportedly has given Trump’s team until Monday to make a request of their own, according to the Washington Post. She has a hearing scheduled in D.C. for Aug. 28 to set the trial date.

Chutkan is also expected to hold her first hearing Friday in the special counsel’s election subversion case over “a related dispute over finalizing a protective order limiting public disclosure of evidence in the case,” that Trump’s teams says will be needed in making plans for the trial, according to the newspaper.

“It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, and disenfranchise voters.” Prosecutors wrote in the court filings obtained by the Post.“Trial in this case is clearly a matter of public importance, which merits in favor of a prompt resolution.”