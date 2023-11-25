Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested Friday in Beverly Hills California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

>> Read more trending news

The Beverly Hills Police Department said that they received a call about a vehicle blocking the road by Beverly Drive and Dayton Way just before 6 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. When police arrived in the area, they reportedly found Haddish inside the car.

She performed at the Laugh Factory Thursday night, The Associated Press reported. It was part of the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast.

Haddish was taken in custody but was released a short time later, according to KTLA.

Haddish was arrested later year in Atlanta after police were called about a driver that had allegedly fallen asleep behind the wheel, the LA Times reported. She was in the area at the time reportedly filming a movie.

TMZ reported that Haddish was not involved in an accident, according to CNN. She was allegedly found asleep behind hte wheel.

The AP reached out to Haddish’s representatives for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Haddish has starred in various movies and television shows including “The Carmichael Show” and “The Last O.G.,” according to KTLA. She is best known for her performance in “Girls Trip,” CNN reported.

Haddish wrote a New York Times best seller called “The Last Black Unicorn” which earned her a Grammy nomination, the AP reported. She won an Emmy for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2018. In 2021, she won a Grammy for her “Black Mitzvah” special.