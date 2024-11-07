‘This is going to ruin my day’: Woman jailed on drug possession charge

WILLISTON, N.D. — A welfare check led to the arrest of a North Dakota woman last month, who was wanted on charges related to narcotics possession, authorities said.

According to Williams County online booking records, Quinn Ariel Nelson, 35, of Williston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance-cocaine-second offense and possession of controlled substance-schedule II stimulant-second offense-- both Class C felonies -- and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Oct. 16, an officer with the Williston Police Department responded to assist with a welfare check on a woman at a residence near 26th Street East and 13th Avenue East, the Williston Herald reported.

The officer located a vehicle at the location occupied by a woman, later identified as Nelson, according to the newspaper.

The woman was sitting alone in the back seat of the vehicle, but in an affidavit, the officer said the suspect moved into the driver’s seat when he approached.

When the officer asked for Nelson’s driver’s license, she allegedly said “This is going to ruin my day,” the Herald reported.

She then allegedly told the officer that there was an active warrant for her arrest in Minot, located 124 miles east of Williston, according to the newspaper. She was also wanted on a pending offense of possession of oxycodone in Ward County District Court.

According to police, Nelson allowed the officer to search a vehicle, and he saw the suspect “attempt to place an American Spirit cigarette package from the carrier console and into her pocket.”

The package was confiscated and a plastic baggie was discovered with “a usable quantity” of suspected cocaine, the Herald reported. Six other baggies with suspected cocaine residue were also discovered, according to the newspaper.

Nelson was arrested and remains in custody. She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13, online booking records show.

