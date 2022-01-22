Texas special agent dies in crash near Mexican border, officials say

Agent dies: Anthony Salas, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety, died a day after he was involved in a vehicle crash near the U.S.-Mexico border. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety died Friday after crashing near the border of Mexico, the agency said Saturday.

Anthony Salas, 37, who had been with the department since 2013, was working a “tactical” operation with U.S. Border Patrol agents, the DPS said in a news release.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. CST near Eagle Pass in Maverick County, which borders the Rio Grande, KXAN-TV reported.

The agency did not provide the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to the television station.

Officers at the scene attempted to revive Salas before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, KSAT-TV reported. He was then airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, where he died from his injuries shortly after 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, according to the television station.

Salas was stationed in El Paso, according to DPS. Before that role, he worked with Texas Highway Patrol and was later promoted to special agent in the department’s criminal investigations division. Salas also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

