Small bowel obstruction revealed as Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s online database reported Thursday that the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died from complications of a small bowel obstruction.

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death was first reported Thursday by TMZ.

In a report obtained by NBC News, Lisa Marie Presley’s death was identified as from sequelae. Sequelae is a condition that comes from a pre-existing illness.

A small bowel obstruction often happens because of scar tissue, a hernia, or cancer, CNN reported. If surgery doesn’t happen. the bowel tissue can die or perforate which leads to death.

It was a complication from bariatric surgery, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examine-Coroner obtained by The Associated Press. Bariatric surgery is a weight loss procedure. And the complication is reportedly common.

The autopsy report also said that Lisa Marie Presley had been complaining about stomach pain earlier in the day before she died, the AP reported.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at a hospital in West Hills, California after a cardiac episode, the Los Angeles Times reported. Hours after her hospitalization, Priscilla Presley’s publicist announced that Lisa Marie Presley had died.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old, CNN reported.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the statement said, according to the LA Times. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Priscilla Presley contented Lisa Marie Presley’s will in January over a 2016 amendment that replaced her and Lisa Marie’s business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees with her children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough, the LA Times reported. Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at the age of 27 so it was left to Riley Keough. In May however, both Riley and Priscilla reached a settlement.

Lisa Marie Presley helped oversee her famous father’s estate and also pursued a music career in the early 2000s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Feb. 1, 1968. She lived most of her life in the limelight, as her father’s fans followed the details of her birth, the Times reported.

