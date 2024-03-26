Ron Harper, ‘Land of the Lost,’ ‘Planet of the Apes’ actor, dead at 91

Actor Ron Harper, known for his roles on the television series “Land of the Lost” and “Planet of the Apes,” died March 21. He was 91.

Harper died of natural causes at his home in West Hills, California, his daughter, Nicole Longeuay, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I must share the news of my father’s passing. ... He laid his head down to rest and never woke up again,” Longeuay wrote in a social media post captured by Extra. “Although it was not public knowledge, Alzheimer’s Dementia started to take his mind from him years ago; it’s hard to believe he is physically gone now too.

“I know he’ll be watching over all of us, until we meet again.”

Born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, Harper attended Princeton University on a scholarship, according to People. He was awarded a fellowship at Harvard Law School but declined it to pursue a career in acting, the magazine reported.

Harper served as Paul Newman’s understudy on Broadway for the play, “Sweet Bird of Youth,” Deadline reported.

He later moved to Los Angeles to begin a career in television, landing a role on “Tales of Wells Fargo” in 1960, according to the entertainment news website. He would make appearances on “Wagon Train,” “Shotgun Slade” and “87th Precinct,” Deadline reported.

Later in the 1960s, Harper had parts in the television series “Wendy and Me,” “The Jean Arthur Show” and “Garrison’s Gorillas,” according to People.

In 1974, Harper played the role of astronaut Alan Virdon on “Planet of the Apes,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. But while the movie of the same name starring Roddy McDowall was a success, the television show lasted only 14 episodes before it was canceled.

“Our ‘Planet of the Apes’ stories degenerated into ‘The Fugitive’ with fur,” Harper said in an interview for the 2008 compilation book about science-fiction and horror films, “I Talked With a Zombie,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that’s one of the things that curtailed what should have been a longer run.”

Two years after “Planet of the Apes” was canceled, Harper took over the role of Uncle Jack in the final season of “Land of the Lost” in 1976, People reported.

Harper also found a niche in daytime soap operas, appearing in “Another World” in 1980, “Loving” in 1983 and “Generations” in 1990, according to the magazine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harper’s résumé also included film roles in “The Wild Season” (1971), “The Odd Couple II” (1998) and “Pearl Harbor” (2001). He also continued to appear on television, with guest shots on “The Big Valley,” “Remington Steele,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “The West Wing” and “Cold Case.”





