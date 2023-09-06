Recall alert: WEFUN recalls pills that contain undeclared medication

WEFUN Inc. is voluntarily recalling 300 Boxes of WEFUN capsules after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found the product to be tainted with sildenafil.

According to the FDA, sildenafil is an ingredient known as a phosphodiesterase inhibitor (PDE-5) inhibitor found in FDA-approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil in this product renders it an unapproved drug for which the safety and efficacy has not been established and, therefore, subject to recall, the FDA said.

A medication that contains sildenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs. The interaction could cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates that would create such an interaction if taken together.

WEFUN Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The recalled WEFUN capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement and packaged in a blue cardboard box that contains 10 capsules. The capsule lot number is #18520168 and the expiration date is 09/30/2026. The WEFUN capsules were distributed nationwide via amazon.com and eshoponlineusa.com.

Consumers, distributors and retailers that have the WEFUN capsules that are being recalled should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase. Consumers, distributors and retailers will be notified by email about the recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact WEFUN Inc. by phone at 929-509-7343 seven days a week from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET.

Or you can email WEFUN at wefun2022@gmail.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

