Recall alert: Sundried tomatoes recalled over mislabeling

Global Veg Corp is recalling all lots and codes of its 5-pound packages of Aviator brand Sundried Tomato Halves (Lot #060923/1) due to the possibility of “undeclared sulfites.”

>> Read more trending news

The company said the products were sold in New York and New Jersey, and not nationwide, as a statement on the FDA website indicated.

Products were distributed in “4x5lbs cartons,” according to the company.

The label on each product includes language stating the product’s origin -- Turkey -- as well as the phrase “Imported and distributed by GLOBAL VEG CORP NEW YORK.”

The recall was initiated following routine sampling of the product by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food inspectors.

The company said the sulfite-containing product “was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.”

The announcement pointed out that those “who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product.”

©2023 Cox Media Group