Recall alert: Mini Fruit Jelly Cups recalled over potential choking hazard

A California company is voluntarily recalling its Mini Fruit Jelly Cup product over concerns of them being a choking hazard.

In a news release on Monday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Foremost Foods Corporation of America, located in Pomona, is recalling its 35.27-ounce products.

“Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children,” the FDA wrote in the recall notice.

The products are Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup items. They are Assorted Flavors (UPC 795981293038), Mango Flavor (UPC 795981293045) and Lychee Flavor (UPC 795981293021), the FDA said.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in Seafood City supermarkets, the agency stated. They are sold in large, clear jars.

There have been no incidents of consumers choking reported so far. The potential choking hazard was confirmed after company officials had a discussion with an FDA representative.

Consumers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight‐fitting lid.

Customers with questions can contact Foremost Foods at 909‐525‐9500 Monday thru Friday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

