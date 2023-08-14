Recall alert: FDA issues ‘do not use’ warning for pregnancy, ovulation tests made by UMI

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a “do not use” warning for various tests made by Universal Meditech, Inc.

>> Read more trending news

The FDA said consumers and patients should avoid using the following tests:

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

UMI has told the FDA that it has ceased operations and will not support the tests. The FDA said it cannot confirm the tests’ performance which raises concerns that they may not be safe or reliable.

They were sold online by several companies under their labels:

AC&C Distribution, LLC.

HealthyWiser

Home Health US Inc.

Prestige Biotech Inc.

They may not be marked as UMI and may have been distributed by other companies.

UMI had already recalled tests from distributors but the recall wasn’t pushed down to consumers, the FDA said. The federal agency, given its “concerns about these tests, the FDA is issuing this safety communication to consumers and patients as part of its mandate to protect the public health.”

The FDA said that consumers should not purchase the recalled tests. If you have them, you’re told not to use them and dispose of them in the trash. If you did use one, test again using a different kit and talk to your doctor if you have concerns over the results.

If you have questions, you can contact the FDA’s Division of Industry and Consumer Education at 800-638-2041 or via email.

©2023 Cox Media Group