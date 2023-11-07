Recall alert: 97K Jeeps recalled over seat belt issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 97,000 Jeeps because of a seat belt issue.

Chrysler has recalled some 2022 through 2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles because seat belts in the third row may not allow passengers to access or fasten the seat belt to the buckle correctly.

Dealers will inspect and replace the belt buckle if needed for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles should receive letters from the company starting Dec. 15.

If you have questions, you can call FCA US, LLC at 800-853-1403. The company’s recall number is A7A.

