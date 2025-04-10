Recall alert: 253K Fisher-Price Brunch & Go stroller toys recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Fisher-Price Brunch & Go stroller toys.

The toy has model number HGB85, which can be found on the tag attached to the avocado toast. In addition to the toast, are three other toy foods attached to the toast, a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.

The issue is the yolk of the egg teether, which can break and pose a choking hazard.

About 253,000 toys were sold at Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx, Walmart and Amazon from February 2022 to March 2025. They retailed for about $13.

If you have the recalled toy, you should take it away from children and contact the company for a replacement.

You will be directed to mark the egg with the word “recall” and a unique identifier. You will then have to take a photo of the marked toy and upload it to the Mattel website. Once you get an email confirming the replacement, you should throw the recalled toy away.

For more information, click here.

