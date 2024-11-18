Recall alert: 206K Jeep, Dodge vehicles recalled over rollaway potential

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 206,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos because of an issue with the antilock-brake system which could allow the SUVs to roll away.

The SUV’s ABS module could allow the brake light to turn on and disable the ABS and electronic stability control systems. The driver could shift the SUV out of park without pressing the brake.

Chrysler does not have a fix for the issue yet, but one is being developed.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will get a letter in the mail after Dec. 5 alerting them to the issue which affects some 2018 and 2019 Grand Cherokees and Durangos.

If you have questions, call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 94B.

