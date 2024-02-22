Recall alert: 120K biometric gun safes across several brands recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced recalls involving several brands of biometric gun safes.

In all of the cases, the CPSC said that the locks can be opened by an unauthorized person despite the biometric locks that should be linked to the owner.

In each case, the owners are being told to not use the biometric feature and instead use the keys that came with the safes.

Here are the brand-specific details.

About 33,500 safes made by Bulldog have been recalled which were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Walmart and gun stores across the country as well as online at Amazon. They were on the market from July 2016 through January 2024 for between $194 and $216.

The following safes are part of the Bulldog recall:

Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault, model number - BD4030B

Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault with Shelf, model number - BD4040B

Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vault, model number - BD4055B

Owners of the safes can contact Bulldog for a free repair kit or free replacement safe depending on the model.

For more information contact the company at 888-799-8001 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email. More information can be found on Bulldog’s website.

About 24,820 Machir Biometric Personal Safes have been recalled according to the CPSC.

The following serial number ranges are part of the recall:

SW190035551 – SW190038050

SW190070151 – SW190072650

SW190175401 – SW190175857

SW190262061 – SW190264301

SVA2001200005001 – SVA2001200007000

SVA2001200014632 – SVA2001200014995

SVA2001200015001 – SVA2001200017577

SVA2001200086685 – SVA2001200089624

SVA2001200164001 – SVA2001200165000

SVA2001200115471 – SVA2001200119880

SVA2001200122399 – SVA2001200124758

SVA2001200172611 – SVA2001200174080

The Machir safes were sold at Walmart both in stores and online as well as the Machir website from July 2019 through at least September 2021 for about $98.

Owners can get a free replacement safe if they disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled device to Machir. Instructions on how to safely disable it can be found on the company’s website.

For more information call Machir at 888-505-5195 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email.

About 2,200 gun safes made by BBRKIN under the MouTec brand have also been recalled. They were sold on Amazon.com from September 2021 through February 2023 for between $170 and $400.

The safes have serial numbers between SQC202121000 and SQC202247603.

Owners will be told to disable their biometric reader and email a photo of it to BBRKIN to receive a free replacement safe.

For more information visit the company’s website.

Finally, about 60,000 biometric gun safes made by Awesafe have been recalled. Owners will have to disable the biometric feature and send a photo of the disabled device to Awesafe by email to get a free replacement safe.

For more information, visit Awesafe’s website.

