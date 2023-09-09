Police use Narcan to help save puppy overdosing on fentanyl; 2 people arrested

IRVINE, Calif. — A puppy’s owners were arrested after their puppy was found in a car overdosing on suspected fentanyl, police say.

The incident happened happened Thursday out of a Walmart store in Irvine, according to KCAL.

Irvine Police Department said that the puppy’s owners were arrested after their dog was exposed to fentanyl and showed signs of an overdose.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan and they said she began to recover immediately. She was then transported to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Police believe that the puppy ate some fentanyl that was loose inside the car at the time, according to KTLA.

The puppy’s owners, Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, were arrested inside the Walmart store, KCAL reported.

The puppy is recovering fully, according to police. She has been given over to Irvine Police Department’s Animal Services Unit.

“We have asked the DA to charge the pair with felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics. We thank the officers for their swift actions,” police said.