Police identify Pennsylvania state trooper killed in shooting; suspect also named

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Sunday identified a state trooper fatally shot and another trooper injured during two related shooting incidents involving the same suspect, authorities said.

The suspect in the shootings killed by troopers was also identified, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James A. Wagner, 45, was wounded in separate encounters, WPXI-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, according to the television station.

Our department mourns after two Troopers shot in Juniata County ⬇️ https://t.co/r8U6lO2n2X — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 17, 2023

Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted with the state police in June 2020, WHP-TV reported. He becomes the 104th state trooper to die in the line of duty, according to the television station.

Wagner was taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, WPXI reported. He been a state trooper since September 2002 and is the station commander at the Troop G, Bedford Station, according to WHP.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the state police, said in a statement. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our troopers, but also their families.”

According to state police, Wagner trooper encountered an armed person, later identified as Stine, at about 12:45 p.m. EDT in the area near the State Police Lewistown barracks in Mifflintown, WPMT-TV reported. Stine was allegedly armed with a .458 magnum caliber rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, according to WHTM-TV. Stine then drove away from the scene, according to the television station.

Wagner was wounded and taken to an area hospital, WPMT reported.

At about 3 p.m. EDT, officials said Stine was located in Walker Township, WHP reported.

According to state police, troopers exchanged gunfire with Stine, the television station reported. Rougeau and Stine were fatally shot during the exchange.

During a news conference on Sunday, state police spokesperson Lt. Col. George Bivens called the areas where the shootings occurred “a war zone.”

“It was one of the most intense, unbelievable gun fights I have ever witnessed,” Bivens told reporters, adding that it was a “miracle” that no residents were injured or killed.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor Rougeau, WPXI reported.