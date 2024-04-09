Pediatrician dies after falling from Airstream while on the way to view the eclipse

A pediatrician who was apparently trying to close the door of a motor vehicle as it was traveling on a New York highway fell from the RV and was killed, police said.

Dr. Monica Woroniecka, a pediatrician in Stoney Brook, New York, was in an Airstream with other family members traveling to see the solar eclipse when the incident happened Saturday afternoon on Route 12E in Jefferson County, New York, according to People.

Woroniecka was riding in a 2024 Gray Airstream that was being towed by a pick-up truck that her husband was driving when she fell from the RV, according to New York State Police.

Witnesses who were behind the Airstream, say they saw “Monika Woroniecka’s arm hanging on the door after the wind caused the door to swing open, causing her to be thrown from the Airstream,” the news release said.

As she fell, her head hit the shoulder of the road. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to police, an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

