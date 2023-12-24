Out-of-town family members find body in freezer chest

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a freezer at a house in San Diego on Friday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

San Diego Police Department officers were called out to the 4900 block of Zion Avenue Friday just before noon when family members from out-of-town found a body inside a freezer, KFMB reported.

San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating because of the unusual location of the body, according to KNSD.

Based on the state of the body, investigators say it is not clear if there were any traumatic injuries, KSWB reported.

Police say they believe the victim is female, according to the news outlet. More information is expected to be released once investigators identify the body, KFMB reported.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death, KNSD reported.