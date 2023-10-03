National Taco Day: Deals and freebies from Chevys, Chuy’s, Del Taco and others

They come stuffed with beef, pork, fish and shrimp and are assembled for one-handed consumption.
Tacos can be found on menus across the country, and on Wednesday, they can be found at a discounted price in honor of National Taco Day.
Below are a few restaurants offering deals and freebies on tacos.
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)
- 7-Eleven/Speedway & Stripes Stores: Laredo Taco Company, which has locations in some 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores, will be selling $2 beef fajita tacos on Wednesday as long as supplies last.
- California Tortilla: Make a purchase on Wednesday and you can get a coupon for a free taco. Coupons are valid from Oct. 5-11.
- Chevys Fresh Mex: Chevys will offer customers a free Chevys Tacos Plate when they buy another entrée of equal or greater value. The freebie comes with two chicken or carnitas tacos, rice and beans. You can also get happy hour specials like $4 draft beer and house wines and $6 Chevys House Margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Chronic Tacos: Chronic Tacos is offering a buy-one, get-one (BOGO) deal on all tacos of equal or lesser value. The deal is only available through the restaurant’s app.
- Chuy’s: At Chuy’s, you can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for $1 on Wednesday. If you show up dressed as a taco, you’ll eat free.
- Del Taco: Celebrate “Tacoberfest” at Del Taco with free delivery with a purchase of $20 or more for rewards members between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31. Orders must be placed through the restaurant’s app or website.
- El Pollo Loco: Get a third taco free when you buy two tacos at El Pollo Loco on Wednesday. The deal is only for Loco Rewards members and is valid online, in the restaurant’s app and in-store.
- El Torito: All El Torito restaurants are serving up a free Street Taco Trio Plate for customers who purchase another entrée of equal or greater value on Wednesday.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Rewards members can get two free Baja tacos on Wednesday when make a purchase of $5 or more to cash in on the deal. Select tacos will also be sold for $1.50 on Wednesday.
- Jack in the Box: You can order two Monster Tacos in the Jack App for 99 cents on National Taco Day.
- On the Border: You can get a classic taco for $2, a bottled beer for $3, and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4 at the restaurant on Wednesday.
- Rubio’s: Get any à la carte taco with a purchase on Wednesday. Use the code TACO on Rubio’s app or website, or scan this QR code while ordering at the register of participating locations.
- Taco Bell: Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription. Customers can purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, for $10.
- Membership entitles you to one taco a day for 30 consecutive days. You can choose from the following: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and a new variety, Breakfast Tacos, available starting Oct. 12.
- Taco John’s: On Wednesday, members of Taco John’s rewards program can get a free Taco Bravo with any purchase.
- Qdoba: Qdoba rewards members earn 2 times the points when making any purchase on Wednesday.