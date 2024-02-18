NASCAR announces Daytona 500 postponed until Monday due to weather

NASCAR announced Sunday that the Daytona 500 race has been postponed until Monday due to the rain.

The race is expected to start at Daytona International Speedway on Monday at 4 p.m. EST, NASCAR said. The “Great American Race” was previously scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST start on Sunday.

NEWS: The #DAYTONA500 has been postponed to Monday at 4 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.



Watch The Great American Race on FOX or listen on @MRNRadio and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/JZ4du5USi1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 18, 2024

It is the race’s first postponement since 2012, according to The Associated Press. In 2020, NASCAR had done 20 laps before rain forced the race to stop and continue the following day.

Monday is expected to be the first-ever double-header at the Daytona International Speedway, according to WFTV. The double-head is due to the Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 being pushed back to Monday at 11 a.m. EST, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 was supposed to be on Saturday.

By making the decision early on Sunday, NASCAR did help prevent fans from getting caught in the rain, the AP said.

