Mega Millions: Still no winner as jackpot soars to $790 million

How much will you really take home after winning the lottery? (NCD)

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to be elusive, soaring to $790 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball number was 16, lottery officials said in a news release.

Only two other Mega Millions jackpots -- and three overall in U.S. lottery history -- have been more lucrative.

Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. https://t.co/aqcDwcv7JP — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2022

A ticket in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, and a $1.050 billion ticket was sold in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, lottery officials said. The overall record is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

Should someone win Tuesday night’s drawing, the $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments, according to The Associated Press. The lump-sum cash prize is estimated to be $464.4 million, lottery officials said.

While there was not an overall winner, four tickets matched the five white balls to win Mega Millions’ second prize. Three of the tickets, sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York, are worth $3 million because they included an optional 3X Megaplier. The fourth ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket in Delaware was the largest Mega Millions prize won in that state.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

