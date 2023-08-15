Maryland Lottery winner tells wife she can retire after he wins $750K

Repetition helped a Maryland man win big in the state’s lottery. And now his wife can retire.

According to a news release on Tuesday from the Maryland Lottery, the 65-year-old man, who lives in Accokeek but whose identity has not been released, bought 15 Pick 5 tickets and played the same number on each.

After buying the tickets at the Brother Liquor store in Fort Washington on Sunday, the man went home and learned the next day that his numbers were winners. Each ticket was worth $50,000, bringing his winning total to $750,000, lottery officials said.

The Prince George’s County resident then told his wife that her working days were over, according to lottery officials. The resident had been planning for his retirement after 20 years as a federal employee, so his windfall over the weekend is hastening retirement for both of them.

Both of them are now financially set, lottery officials said.

The liquor store owners also shared in the wealth, as they will receive a $500 bonus for every ticket -- a $7,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.