Mar-a-Lago property manager faces arraignment in Trump documents case

Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira is scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse Tuesday after authorities charged him in connection with confidential documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last year.

>> Read more trending news

De Oliveira is set to appear in court Tuesday morning after an earlier arraignment was delayed to allow him time to find an attorney in Florida, CNN and The Associated Press reported. He faces four charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

De Oliveira, who has been Mar-a-Lago’s property manager since January 2022, is expected to plead not guilty.

In an indictment last month, authorities accused De Oliveira of moving dozens of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, under Trump’s direction, after a grand jury subpoenaed classified records from the former president. The boxes contained documents and items that Trump had taken with him when he left the White House in January 2021, according to court records.

Later, after a grand jury sought security camera footage from Mar-a-Lago, De Oliveira told another employee “that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” officials said.

Trump and Nauta have also been charged as part of the investigation. Both have entered not-guilty pleas.

The front-runner in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Trump has denied having done anything wrong and called the investigation and others focused on his conduct politically motivated.

2023 Cox Media Group