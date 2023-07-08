Man charged with capital murder after remains of his mother found in their house

CONWAY, Ark. — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including capital murder after his mother’s remains were found in their house in Conway, Arkansas on Thursday.

In a news release, Conway Police Department said that officers were called on June 24 by family members who were concerned about Nancy Glover-Warren, 68. The family said they had only gotten text messages from her since the end of April and tried to call her but could never get a hold of her and the text messages suggested that Nancy was traveling to Hawaii.

Officers went out to her house on Zachary Trail in Conway and no one was home, according to KTHV. After officers left the house, family members told investigators that they got new messages from Glover-Warren and spoke with her son, Raymond Martin Jr., 49. He also lives with Nancy.

Martin reportedly tried to assure family members that his mother was safe in Hawaii, according to the news outlet. Officers spoke with him and he said he talks to her weekly. Her social media pages also seemed to show that she was in Hawaii.

On Wednesday however, one of Glover-Warren’s friends got a photo from her that showed her on a beach in Hawaii but further investigation found that the photo was from Google, police say.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Glover-Warren’s house. On Thursday, the search warrant was served and officers found Glover-Warren’s remains inside the house, police say.

Martin was arrested. He has been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and theft of property, according to police.

It is not clear how long the remains were in the house for.