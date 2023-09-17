Trending

Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school bus, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Accused: An Alabama man is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a school bus last month. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a school bus, authorities said.

Brandon Smart, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a terrorist threat and possession of a gun, WALA-TV reported.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the incident occurred on Aug. 30, according to the television station.

Police said that a man, later identified as Smart, had entered the bus on Navco Road in Mobile amid a dispute involving a relative and another juvenile, WPMI-TV reported.

Police said Smart was found to be carrying a handgun and allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the bus, according to the television station.

Smart was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail, and bail was set at $20,000, WALA reported. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

