Man accused of pushing over porta-potty with woman, child inside

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he reportedly pushed a porta-potty over with two people inside after an argument in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Police Department said that Aiden Studer, 18, is facing multiple charges after he knocked over a portable toilet that had a woman and a child inside.

A police spokesperson said that Studer and the woman victim were reportedly arguing by the porta-potty before he allegedly pushed the porta-potty over, according to WFXT.

Witnesses in the area raced over to the porta-potty to help get it back up, police said, according to the news station.

Studer is facing two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief. Police said that he was also charged with simple assault on a police officer for throwing an item at officers.

Police said that the woman and the suspect did not know each other before the incident, WFXT reported.

The woman and child were not injured, according to The Associated Press.

