Man accused of murdering roommate, burying him in backyard

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was reported missing earlier this week in New Hanover County, North Carolina, was found dead in the backyard of his house, officials say.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence Grabka, 69, was reported missing on Wednesday by a friend. The sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a woman who said her friend had not answered her calls and found the door at his house unlocked, WECT reported. The woman claimed that she found Grabka’s phone and his wallet inside the house. Grabka was not there. She said it was unusual for Grabka because she usually drove him around.

Deputies went to Grabka’s house and met with Elvin Noel Baca, 34. According to the sheriff’s office, Baca was identified as Grabka’s roommate.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office said that they found Grabka dead and buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

“The circumstances surrounding this case are deeply concerning and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones during this difficult time; Our priority remains seeking justice for the victim,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said.

Baca’s next court date is set for April 18, WECT reported. So far, he is being held without bond.

It’s not clear what led up to Grabka’s death.

