Man accused of deadly Manchester synagogue attack pledged loyalty to Islamic State

The man accused of attacking a synagogue in Manchester, U.K, which left two dead, allegedly claimed allegiance to Islamic State group.

Police said in a statement that Jihad Al-Shamie called emergency dispatchers on Oct. 2 to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State, The Associated Press reported.

Al-Shamie drove his car into pedestrians, attacked them with a knife and tried to get into the building. He was shot and killed by police outside Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue.

The attack happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

The BBC reported Al-Shamie made the call after he rammed the car into the synagogue.

Police said Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed in the attack while Adrian Daulby, 53, was accidentally shot by police as he and other congregants barricaded the synagogue, blocking Al-Shamie from getting inside.

Officers had opened fire on Al-Shamie, who was wearing a vest that appeared to be a bomb. The bomb was fake, the BBC reported.

Three other men had serious injuries and were hospitalized. One was stabbed in the neck and chest.

©2025 Cox Media Group