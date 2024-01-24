‘Love Kit’: White Castle will ship meal kit to your house for Valentine’s Day

If your Valentine is a fan of White Castle, this Valentine’s Day you can bring White Castle to your doorstep with a special meal kit.

The kit includes 12 sliders, according to WXYZ. It includes four original, four classic cheese and four jalapeño cheese. It will also have dill pickles, 12 Valentine’s Day-themed slider boxes, a White Castle-scented candle and a collection of “Craventine” cards.

The White Castle Love Kits are $49 and can be purchased online on White Castle’s House of Crave’s website, according to the news outlet. It will be delivered on or before Feb. 12. The $49 includes shipping, according to White Castle.

“The demand for in-Castle reservations on Valentine’s Day has started to exceed our capacity,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The new Love Kit is perfect for Cravers near and far to make memorable moments at their very own Love Castles! And it’s a great reminder that no matter where you live, you can satisfy your cravings with either a memorable moment like the Love Kit delivered to your door or a visit to wherever you buy groceries.”

The company says that the Love Kit is in limited supply and is available for shipping nationwide.

In addition to the Love Kit, White Castle is also offering White Castle-branded merchandise for Valentine’s Day. The items include a Love Castle Robe, Love Castle Sungales and White Castle T-Shirts. They can be purchased on White Castle’s House of Crave website.

On Valentine’s Day, White Castle will become “Love Castles” with hostess seating, table service and decor, according to WFLA. The experience will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you want to go to White Castle on Valentine’s Day, you can visit Open Table to make a reservation. Search for reservations on Feb. 14 at “White Castle” once on Open Table’s website. To find a location near you, you can visit their website.

