Legendary UCLA, NBA player and broadcaster Bill Walton dies at 71

Basketball legend Bill Walton, who led the UCLA Bruins to two national titles before winning a pair of championships in the NBA, has died, according to The Associated Press.

Walton, who went on to become one of the biggest names in NBA broadcasting, was 71. According to his family, he died Monday following a long battle with cancer.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “What I will remember most about him was his zest for life.”

Silver said Walton, a regular presence at NBA events, was “always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”

“I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered,” Silver said. “As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.”

Walton’s storied career began at UCLA, where in addition to two national titles, he was also named national player of the year three times, the AP reported.

He was inducted in 1993 into the Hall of Fame.

