At least 13 injured after train derails in New York

QUEENS, N.Y. — Multiple people were injured including two seriously after a train derailed near Queens, New York Thursday morning.

Long Island Rail Road shared an update Thursday evening on Twitter saying that they are continuing to work to restore service after the derailment earlier in the day.

All eight of the train cars derailed by the Jamaica station in Queens, according to WCBS.

Officials say, according to the news outlet, that thirteen people were injured and two of them have sustained serious injuries but all thirteen are in stable condition.

An update on our ongoing work to restore service after a derailment near Hillside this morning:



Expect delays, cancelled or combined trains, and track changes at Jamaica. All customers have been able to board shuttle buses at Jamaica for Hollis and Queens Village.



Please… pic.twitter.com/dYbwXMpUTI — LIRR (@LIRR) August 3, 2023

At the time of the incident, there were about 100 people on the train, WNBC reported. The speed of the train was about 54 mph at the time it derailed. Speed is not believed to be a factor.

Long Island Rail Road said that delays, canceled or combined trains, and track changes in Jamaica can be expected.

“Many thanks to FDNY and first responders who arrived on scene quickly and ensured all customers were safe. Our LIRR teams are working diligently to restore normal train service as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Long Island Rail Road. We’re currently working to reposition and move the train, inspect the tracks, and then repair any possible damages to our infrastructure.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Twitter thanked first responders and MTA workers for their response to the derailment.

“Grateful to the MTA workers & first responders who quickly responded to this morning’s derailment & are working to restore full service. Riders can expect track changes & possible delays through tomorrow,” Hochul said.

MTA said, according to WNBC, that is not clear what caused the derailment. The Federal Railroad Administration safety regulator was also informed about the incident and had personnel at the scene afterward.