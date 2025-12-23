Last-minute shopping: What stores, restaurants are closing early on Christmas Eve

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, there will be a rush for the last-minute gifts and get-togethers before the holiday.
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Eve, along with businesses that are closing early.
Restaurants:
- Bonefish Grill
- Burger King
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle, will close at 3 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel, will close at 2 p.m.
- Dunkin'
- Firehouse Subs, limited hours
- First Watch
- Fogo De Chão, will close at 9:30 p.m.
- IHOP
- Krispy Kreme, will close at 6 p.m.
- Maggiano’s, will close at 9 p.m.
- McDonald’s
- Outback
- Panera Bread
- Red Lobster
- Shake Shack, will close early
- Starbucks
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
- Whataburger
- Zaxbys, may close early
Services
- USPS
- FedEx
- UPS
Stores
- Bj’s Wholesale, closing at 6 p.m.
- Costco, closing at 5 p.m.
- Giant
- Giant Eagle
- Harris Teeter, closing at 7 p.m.
- H-E-B closing at 8 p.m.
- Home Depot
- Hy-Vee, closing at 5 p.m.
- Kroger
- Meijer, closing at 7 p.m.
- Publix, closing at 7 p.m.
- Ralph’s
- Sam’s Club, closing at 6 p.m.
- ShopRite
- Sprouts Farmers’ Market, closing at 7 p.m.
- Target
- Trader Joe’s, closing at 5 p.m.
- Walgreens
- Walmart, closing at 6 p.m.
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods, modified hours
Information gathered from USA Today, The Associated Press, Yahoo! News, Fox News, “Good Morning America,” and Taste of Home
