Las Vegas police serve search warrant in connection to Tupac Shakur’s murder

LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas executed a search warrant on Monday in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Johansson did not release any other details, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Las Vegas police served a search warrant at a Henderson home as part of an investigation into the killing of the popular rapper Tupac Shakur.https://t.co/L5euJXplRq — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) July 18, 2023

Tupac was critically wounded on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip and died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, according to the newspaper.

He was 25, KSNV-TV reported.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive in Henderson, according to KLAS-TV.

“It has been a while” since the shooting, Johansson told reporters. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

No arrests have been made, KLAS reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group