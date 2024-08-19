Keith Urban performs at Buc-ees

ATHENS, Ala. — This concert may not have been as iconic as The Beatles performing atop Apple Corps but Keith Urban surprised fans just the same.

Along with the beaver and brisket, Urban brought some more country to an Alabama Buc-ees, WAFF reported.

He held a free pop-up concert at the Athens, Alabama convenience mecca to the delight of fans. It was one big surprise for those living in the town.

One comment on Instagram called it “This is the most country thing I think I’ve seen.”

“It took a little bit trying to figure out if it was actually true or not,” Jessie Holland told WZDX. “We found some people that were passing by and said there really is a stage set up there, so here we are.”

For some, though they knew it was going to be a special night as Urban announced his once-in-a-lifetime concert on social media a few hours before the first note rang out.

He also took his spot in the brisket stand yelling “FRESH BRISKET ON THE BOARD!!!!” and learning the Buc-ees way to prep the stores’ signature offering.

Urban shared with the crowd that he had visited the location about a month before, saying “it would be kinda fun to do a show there” adding he would “oh it would be fun we’ll set up a little stage and some people would come around and hear us play” initially thinking that 100 to 200 people would show up. Many more packed the parking lot hours before the show started, camping out at 3 p.m., WZDX reported.

Urban announced earlier this year that he was going to do a tour of clubs and dive bars when he released his single “Go Home W U,” Al.com reported. His newest album, “High,” comes out next month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Through the years OCTOBER 23, 2000: BRISBANE, QLD - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Country singer Keith Urban poses during a photo shoot in Brisbane, Queensland. (Photo by Derek Moore / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images)

