Jury finds couple guilty of stealing identities of dead babies

HONOLULU — A couple in Hawaii have been convicted of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft after stealing identities of dead babies and living under those names for decades.

Bobby Fort and Julie Montague argued in court that their actions did not harm anybody, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said that the couples’s real names are Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Muehleck at the beginning of the trial said that the real Bobby Fort has been dead for over five decades, the AP reported. Bobby Fort was a baby that lived three months before it died. Julie Montague was born in 1968 with birth defects and died three weeks later.

Both of the babies, Bobby Fort and Julie Montague, were buried in cemeteries in Texas, Muehleck said, according to the AP.

Prosecutors said the Bobby Fort identity was 12 years younger than Primrose’s real age, and that he used the identity to join the Coast Guard.

The couple gained national attention last year after their arrests. According to the AP, there were Polaroids of the couple wearing jackets that were similar to KGB uniforms. The couple claimed they wore the jackets for fun.

According to court records obtained by the AP, the jury only deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict on Monday.