Israel-Hamas War: American citizen is believed to be among hostages released in third swap

Officials say that an American citizen is expected to be among the hostages released Sunday as part of a four-day cease-fire.

An Israeli official told CNN that an American citizen is expected to be on Sunday’s list of hostages to be released. It would be the first time an American hostage would handed over since the truce began on Friday.

Egyptian officials say Hamas is expected to release 13 hostages on Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal. That list has been shared with Israel.

Chair of the Egyptian State Information Services Diaa Rashwan said they also received a list of 39 Palestinians that Israel is expected to free on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told “Meet the Press” that the U.S. believes that there is an American hostage that will be released Sunday and is hoping it would be Abigail Edan, 4, the AP reported. Edan’s parents were killed in the attack on Oct. 7.

Sullivan said that President Biden would talk with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day Sunday, the AP said.

On Friday, President Biden said that the United States did not know when American citizens would be released as hostages, according to CNN. He said it was his “hope and expectation it’ll be soon.”

Saturday night after a delay, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals were released, the New York Times reported.