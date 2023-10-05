Indianapolis police searching for runaway monkey

Trending

Police in Indianapolis are trying to track down Momo.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a monkey roaming the east side of the city on Wednesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are assisting Indianapolis Animal Care Services in an attempt to find, the monkey, named Momo, WISH-TV reported.

The monkey had been seen near the 500 block of Ironridge Court, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but we can’t confirm it is from bites,” police wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. EDT, but called off the search at about 8:40 p.m., the Star reported.

It was unclear if the monkey had escaped from a private home or from an enclosure, according to the newspaper.

