‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer/songwriter Jill Sobule dies in house fire

Award-winning singer, songwriter Jill Sobule died in a house fire on Thursday.

The 66-year-old entertainer’s publicist, David Elkin, confirmed her death at a home in Woodbury, Minnesota, The Associated Press reported.

The Public Safety Department in the Minneapolis suburb said firefighters were called to the home at 5:30 a.m. The homeowners said someone may have still been inside and remains were found inside, The New York Times reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

She was staying in the Minnesota area as she rehearsed for her one-woman musical. She was scheduled to perform some of the songs from the show on Friday, the Times reported.

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” manager John Porter said. “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Her career spanned three decades and 12 albums that hit on topics like the death penalty, anorexia, reproduction and LGBTQ+, the AP reported.

She had several hits, such as “Supermodel” from the “Clueless” soundtrack and “I Kissed A Girl,” the latter hitting the Billboard Top 20, despite being banned on several southern radio stations.

“I Kissed A Girl” was also the name of a different song released by Katy Perry in 2008. Sobule said she was “jealous” when Perry’s song came out, the Times reported.

But in 2009, she wrote a piece for the Huffington Post that tackled the two songs.

“I may be a touch cynical about the business, but I have never really been angry or had ill feelings towards Katy herself,” she wrote. “I was actually in a small way happy to not be the ‘Kissed a Girl’ girl anymore.”

Sobule had challenges over the years. Two record companies parted ways with her and two indie labels went bankrupt, so she turned her sights to crowdfunding for a new album.

“The old kind of paradigm, where you’ve always waited for other people to do things, you’d have your manager and your agent,” she said in 2008, according to the AP. “You’d wait for the big record company to give you money to do things and they tell you what to do. This is so great. I want to do everything like this.”

She also worked with such stars like Neil Young and Cyndi Lauper. Sobule helped induct Neil Diamond into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, according to her website.

She also voiced her character on a 2019 episode of “The Simpsons.”

She leaves behind a brother, sister-in-law, nephews and cousins, the AP reported.

