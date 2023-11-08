House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over remarks about Israel

WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, rebuking the only Palestinian American member of Congress for her statements about Israel’s war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution to censure Tlaib, D-Mich., passed by a 234-188 vote, The Washington Post reported. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., who accused Tlaib of “promoting false narratives” and “calling for the destruction of Israel” after the Oct. 7 attack.

Twenty-two Democrats joined most of the Republican House members in passing the censure vote, the Times reported.

Four Republicans voted against the censure, according to the newspaper. One Democrat and three Republicans voted “present.”

The resolution also cited Tlaib’s use of the phrase “from the river to the sea,” the Times reported. The slogan is a pro-Palestinian phrase that has been construed as calling for the eradication of Israel, and has been classified as antisemitic by the Jewish Defamation League, according to the newspaper.

According to the censure resolution, the phrase was “a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”