House speaker vote: Chamber considers Jim Jordan’s nomination

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday on who should next take up the speaker’s gavel, with Republicans pushing to get Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan in the role.

Jordan, R-Ohio, was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday, 10 days after the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Democrats nominated the party’s top lawmaker in the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to serve as speaker.

Voting begins for next House speaker

Update 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: A roll call vote to determine who will serve as the next House speaker has begun.

At 12:58 PM, the House began a manual roll call on election of Speaker. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 17, 2023

Speaker nominee will need 217 votes to win

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: The next person to serve as speaker of the House will need to secure 217 votes to take up the gavel if all lawmakers present vote Tuesday, according to NBC News.

A vote at the start of legislative business on Tuesday showed that 432 members of the House were present. One person was absent for a funeral and two seats are empty, NBC News reported.

Aguilar nominates Jeffries as next speaker

Update 12:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to serve as speaker of the House.

“With great respect for this institution, as chairman of the Democratic Caucus, I am directed by the vote of that caucus to present for election to the office of the speaker of the House of Representatives the name of the honorable Hakeem Jeffries,” Aguilar said.

Jeffries serves as the highest-ranking Democrat in the House.

Stefanik formally nominates Jordan as speaker

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: On the House floor, Rep. Elise Stefanik officially nominated Jordan to serve as the next speaker of the chamber.

“We are at a time of great crisis across America, a time of historic challenges in this very chamber and a time when heinous acts of terror and evil have been committed against our great ally, Israel,” the New York Republican said in a speech on the House floor.

“As this body convenes for the sacred responsibility to elect the next speaker of the people’s House, I’m reminded of the book of Esther, for such a time as this. Jim Jordan will be America’s speaker for such a time as this.”

House called into session

Update 12:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: The House clerk called Tuesday’s session into order for legislative business around noon.

The House convened at 12:00 PM for legislative business. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 17, 2023

Jordan say he will do ‘whatever it takes to get a speaker today’

Update 11:55 a.m. EDT Oct. 17: Jordan told reporters that he would be willing to vote on as many ballots as necessary to get a new speaker into the House on Tuesday.

“We need to get a speaker today and we feel really good about where we’re at,” he said as he left his office. He added that he would do “whatever it takes to get a speaker today.”

CNN’s @mkraju: “How many ballots are you willing to go?”



Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH): “We need to get a Speaker today and we feel really good about where we’re at.”



Raju: “Does this mean ballot after ballot the way McCarthy did?”



Jordan: “Whatever it takes...” pic.twitter.com/vxusG5A0pe — The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2023

Original report: In a letter shared Monday on social media, Jordan asked his colleagues for their support.

“The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together,” he wrote. “That’s what I intend to do.”

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan had enough support before the full House to secure the speakership.

The vote to nominate Jordan came one day after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., announced that he had dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support. The next speaker will need to win 217 votes before the full House in order to take up the gavel.

The House meets beginning at noon on Tuesday.

The House meets at 12:00 PM.



(Legislative Day 145) — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 17, 2023

Tuesday’s vote is expected two weeks after the House ousted McCarthy from the top leadership position in the chamber.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement.