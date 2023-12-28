‘Holiday habits’: YETI recycling Christmas trees, turning them into fish habitats

YETI this holiday season launched a new initiative by recycling old Christmas trees and turning them into habitats for fish.

>> Read more trending news

YETI said they are working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about turning Christmas trees into new homes for fish who are looking for improved habitats across the country.

“When the holiday season comes to an end, it’s the perfect time to think about giving back. Before sending the centerpiece of your decor to the curb where it’s destined for the landfill, consider donating your Christmas tree to your local parks and wildlife department, like we did for this project with our friends at the Inland Fisheries Division of TPWD. As long as your Christmas tree isn’t plastic it can become a habitat for fish, and a future honey hole for anglers,” YETI said.

Why Christmas trees? Sunken brush such as fir, pine, or spruce Christmas trees offer fish areas to forage. The smaller the spaces between the branches allowed for small fish to hide, according to WFLA.

John Findeisen, who leads a team within the Aquatic Vegetation Management at TPWD said that the fish take full advantage of the Christmas tree habitat just after 10 to 15 minutes of when the tree is sunk, according to the news outlet.

“Revegetation projects are underway, but a fir tree in the water provides an immediate habitat for the fish,” says John Findeisen, according to YETI.

To find out if your Christmas tree can be used for good, contact your local Parks & Wildlife Department. According to YETI, your tree can help no matter where you are located, WFLA reported.