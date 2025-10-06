Harvest moon: How, when to see first supermoon of 2025

The first supermoon of 2025 will be high in the sky tonight.

EarthSky said that the moon will be at its fullest at 11:48 p.m. ET Monday night.

But if you can’t see it because of the clouds, it will also appear full on Tuesday night, NASA Artemis III project scientist Noah Petro said.

It will be near Pisces and Saturn will be at the upper right of the moon, Space.com said. The moon itself will have a yellow-orange coloring.

This is the first of three back-to-back supermoons this year, or when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it look bigger and fuller than other full moons, CNN reported.

“It’s a very subtle effect that you won’t always be able to notice unless you’re looking at the moon regularly,” Petro said. “And so I would encourage people to go out and look at the moon, not just Monday or Tuesday, but later in the week, over the course of a month, over several months, to notice changes in the moon.”

The moon is called the Harvest Moon because of how close it is to the autumn equinox, or when farmers would use the moon’s brightness to light their fields, allowing them to harvest crops in the night, Space.com said.

Most of the time, it happens in September and replaces the Corn Moon, but it can happen in October and replaces the Hunter’s Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

